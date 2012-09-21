Already one of the most generous film tax incentive programs in the country, the Alaska Film Incentive Program will receive a boost in July allowing movie makers to receive a 50 percent credit on all wages paid to Alaskan writers, producers and directors. This development spurred Affinityfilms, Inc., a nonprofit educational media production company based in Anchorage to create the Alaska Pilot Project. The project aims at to educate local writers in the craft of writing for television with the ultimate goal of launching a television series set in and filmed in Alaska.

TV writer for popular programs such as, "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "Coach," Ellen Sandler is in Anchorage to serve as a mentor for the project. She joins Alaska Pilot Project member and novelist, Lee Goodman this month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler.



Ellen Sandler, mentor, Alaska Pilot Project; TV writer and producer

Lee Goodman, member of the Alaska Pilot Project; fisherman, lawyer, novelist

