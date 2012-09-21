Fifty Years Since “Silent Spring”

Few books have been as influential as Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring,” published 50 years ago this month. What is the legacy of “Silent Spring” in Alaska, where we have always had plenty of eagles and clean air and water? Until recently. We’ll have a closer look at the meaning of Rachel Carson’s 50 year old message for Alaska on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:





Pam Miller, Executive Director, Alaska Community Action on Toxics

Pam Miller, Executive Director, Alaska Community Action on Toxics
Carl Safina, Blue Ocean Institute, MacArthur Foundation Fellow, author of "The View from Lazy Point"

Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 25, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

