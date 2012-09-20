Anchorage Opera is partnering with Alaska Public Telecommunications Inc. to host "Women in America: Changing Roles, Challenging Times, Defining the Future", a women’s issues roundtable held in conjunction with the world premiere performances of Mrs. President by Victoria Bond.

The evening will feature a discussion of the life of Victoria Woodhull, the first woman to run for President of the United States in 1872 and how women’s issues and the roles women play in society have changed over time. Composer Victoria Bond and Alaska public figures Jane Angvik, Senator Bettye Davis, Senator Georgiana Lincoln and Senator Arliss Sturgulewski will be featured on the panel and Lori Townsend of Alaska Public Radio will moderate.

The roundtable will be held on Monday, 24 September at 7:00 PM at the Elmo Sackett Broadcasting Center at 3877 University Drive. The roundtable is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so please call Sonya Wellman at (907) 550-8432 or email to swellman@alaskapublic.org to make reservations.