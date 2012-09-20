Masterpiece Mystery! Wallander Series: An Event In Autumn

Watch Wallander: An Event in Autumn Preview on PBS. See more from Masterpiece.

A pregnant woman leaps to her death from the side of a ferry. Or was she pushed? The routine case barely disturbs Wallander’s newly blissful life with Vanja (Saskia Reeves, “Page Eight”). But the happy couple discovers the decade-old corpse of a murdered woman on their property. With Wallander’s work now getting too close to home, he follows the leads of two investigations that become increasingly entangled. On top of it, tragedy strikes one of his colleagues and Wallander blames himself — with good reason.

