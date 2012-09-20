Anchorage Creeks 101

Most of us are aware of the beaver, salmon and birds species that live in Anchorage creeks. But did you know everything that goes through city storm drains also flows into our creeks? This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Thomas Eley from the Anchorage Waterways Counciltalks about how many everyday activities like cleaning, gardening and walking the dog are impacting the health of Anchorage creeks and what local volunteers are doing to protect them.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, September 20, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, September 20, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: September 18, 2012 at REI Anchorage

SPEAKER: Dr. Thomas Eley, research associate, Anchorage Waterways Council

HOST: Anchorage Waterways Council, REI Anchorage





