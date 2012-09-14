Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Wind Storm Pummels Anchorage; and Ballot Measure 1 Passes

Alaska Public Media | By Michael Carey
Published September 14, 2012 at 1:00 PM AKDT

Shell starts drilling, then calls it off as sea ice approached. A massive wind storm enveloped Anchorage last week. Ballot measure 1 has passed. The Mat-Su ferry has a big for sale sign on it, but who are potential buyers? Parents of chronically truant students may face criminal charges. The Joe Miller lawsuit against the Fairbanks North Star Borough has come to an end. Gov. Parnell says the state will no longer cooperate on NPR-A development unless some of the state’s ideas are implemented.

HOST: Michael Carey

GUESTS:

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, September 14 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 15 at 6:00 p.m.

Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 15 at 5:00 p.m.

