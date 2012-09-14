The Psychology of a Sex Offender
On the next Line One, Anchorage Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) Michelle Martin discusses the psychology of adult and juvenile sexual offenders, how to protect yourself from sex offenders, and other issues of sexuality, including talking to kids about sex and puberty. Join us with your comments and questions.
Listen Now
- Center for Sex Offender Management
- American Psychological Association: What parents should know about child sexual abuse
- American Academy of Pediatrics: Dating and sex
- HealthyChildren.org: Talking to children about sex
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS: Michelle Martin, Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), Anchorage
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday September 17, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday September 17, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically bye-mail, RSS or podcast.