The Psychology of a Sex Offender

On the next Line One, Anchorage Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) Michelle Martin discusses the psychology of adult and juvenile sexual offenders, how to protect yourself from sex offenders, and other issues of sexuality, including talking to kids about sex and puberty. Join us with your comments and questions.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS: Michelle Martin, Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday September 17, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday September 17, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST

