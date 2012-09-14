American Night: The Ballad of Juan José / Red Hot Patriot: the Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins

Political hilarity and wit is the fare for this Fall Season at Cyrano’s Theatre Company as they present two comtemporary comedies guaranteed to stimulate both head and belly. Actress Elizabeth Ware and director, Richard Benavides join us to talk American Night: The Ballad of Juan José and Red Hot Patriot: the Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins coming this October to Cyrano’s.

HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUESTS:





Richard Benavides , director, American Night: The Ballad of Juan Jose’ , Cyrano’s Theatre Company

, director, , Cyrano’s Theatre Company Elizabeth Ware, actress, Red Hot Patriot: the Kick-Ass Witt of Molly Ivins, Cyrano’s Theatre Company

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, September 14, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

