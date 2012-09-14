Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
American Night: The Ballad of Juan José / Red Hot Patriot: the Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published September 14, 2012 at 2:00 PM AKDT

Political hilarity and wit is the fare for this Fall Season at Cyrano’s Theatre Company as they present two comtemporary comedies guaranteed to stimulate both head and belly. Actress Elizabeth Ware and director, Richard Benavides join us to talk American Night: The Ballad of Juan José and Red Hot Patriot: the Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins coming this October to Cyrano’s.

HOSTS:

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, September 14, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Kristin Spack
