Student Professionals

Education is about theory but professionalism is about practice. The next Talk of Alaska is your chance to meet some college students who had a chance to go to work overseas as professionals, while still in school. The Distinguished Service program is way beyond internship – it’s about leadership.

HOST: Steve Heimel

Alex Hills, Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University

Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University Adrienne White, MS, Information Security and Management, Ghana 2008

MS, Information Security and Management, Ghana 2008 Yixin Liu, BS, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Palau 2009

BS, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Palau 2009 Alimou Bah, MS, Information Systems Management, Rwanda 2010

MS, Information Systems Management, Rwanda 2010 Hermona Tamrat, civil engineering student, Peru

civil engineering student, Peru Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 11, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

