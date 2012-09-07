Student Professionals
Education is about theory but professionalism is about practice. The next Talk of Alaska is your chance to meet some college students who had a chance to go to work overseas as professionals, while still in school. The Distinguished Service program is way beyond internship – it’s about leadership.
HOST: Steve Heimel
GUESTS:
- Alex Hills, Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University
- Adrienne White, MS, Information Security and Management, Ghana 2008
- Yixin Liu, BS, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Palau 2009
- Alimou Bah, MS, Information Systems Management, Rwanda 2010
- Hermona Tamrat, civil engineering student, Peru
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 11, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
