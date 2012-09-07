Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Student Professionals

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published September 7, 2012 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Education is about theory but professionalism is about practice.  The next Talk of Alaska is your chance to meet some college students who had a chance to go to work overseas as professionals, while still in school.  The Distinguished Service program is way beyond internship – it’s about leadership.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:


  • Alex Hills, Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University

  • Adrienne White, MS, Information Security and Management, Ghana 2008

  • Yixin Liu, BS, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Palau 2009

  • Alimou Bah, MS, Information Systems Management, Rwanda 2010

  • Hermona Tamrat, civil engineering student, Peru

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 11, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Steve Heimel
