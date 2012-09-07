Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Chugach State Park People Pressure

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published September 7, 2012 at 5:09 PM AKDT
Rabbit Lake, Chugach State Park. Photo by Frank Kovalcheck. Creative Commons license.
Chugach State park is one of the best in the country. In fact, it rivals many of the national parks. It is also in our back yard, a place we can go for walks after dinner or to take visitors to see the views. But proximity may threaten the very nature of the park. Our topic is the urban wilderness of Chugach State Park, and how it is changing as the city grows and encroaches on its edge. How do you want to see it develop - or not?

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, September 12, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 12, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

Charles Wohlforth
