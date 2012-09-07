Chugach State Park People Pressure

Chugach State park is one of the best in the country. In fact, it rivals many of the national parks. It is also in our back yard, a place we can go for walks after dinner or to take visitors to see the views. But proximity may threaten the very nature of the park. Our topic is the urban wilderness of Chugach State Park, and how it is changing as the city grows and encroaches on its edge. How do you want to see it develop - or not?



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Tom Harrison, Chugach Park Superintendent

Helen Nienhueser, author of 55 Ways to the Wilderness in Southcentral Alaska

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, September 12, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 12, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Listen