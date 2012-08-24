High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fish Oil and more
Monday on Line One we'll investigate whether high fructose corn syrup is as dangerous and fish oil as beneficial to health as many think, and answer your questions about nutrition. Join host Dr. Thad Woodard and his guest Dr. Walter Willett, MD, Chairman of the Dept. of Nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health.
- Havard School of Public Health: Nutrition Source
- Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
- VIDEO: Interview with Dr. Wally Walter
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST: Dr. Walter Willett, MD, Chairman of the Dept. of Nutrition, Harvard School of Public Health
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, August 27, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, August 27, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST
