High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fish Oil and more

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published August 24, 2012 at 3:00 PM AKDT

Monday on Line One we'll investigate whether high fructose corn syrup is as dangerous and fish oil as beneficial to health as many think, and answer your questions about nutrition. Join host Dr. Thad Woodard and his guest Dr. Walter Willett, MD, Chairman of the Dept. of Nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health.

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Dr. Walter Willett, MD, Chairman of the Dept. of Nutrition, Harvard School of Public Health

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, August 27, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, August 27, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE:

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

