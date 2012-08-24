Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Do We Need to Fix the Alaska Constitution?

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published August 24, 2012 at 4:00 PM AKDT

The Alaska Constitution is one of the most modern in the country, but it’s almost 60-years old.  In November, Alaskans have to decide whether to re-write it. It’s an opportunity that comes every 10 years.  Could this be a way to end legislative gridlock and put an end to corporate campaign funding?   A Constitutional Convention is the subject on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:


  • John Havelock, former Alaska Attorney General, author of “Let’s Get It Right”

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 28, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE

Steve Heimel
