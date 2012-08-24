Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage Police and Deadly Force

Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published August 24, 2012 at 6:00 PM AKDT

When an APD officer killed a man threatening him with a stick, community members began asking how and when deadly force is appropriate in our community. Anchorage  Chief Mark Mew joins host Charles Wohlforth, to talk about how our officers do their work, and when they can make the decision to take a life. What options exist for less lethal means? And how can tragedies be avoided in the future?

LINKS

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

GUESTS:

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 29, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 29, 2012. 8:00 – 9:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically— via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Listen Now
News
Charles Wohlforth
cwohlforth (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | About Charles
See stories by Charles Wohlforth