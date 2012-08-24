Anchorage Police and Deadly Force

When an APD officer killed a man threatening him with a stick, community members began asking how and when deadly force is appropriate in our community. Anchorage Chief Mark Mew joins host Charles Wohlforth, to talk about how our officers do their work, and when they can make the decision to take a life. What options exist for less lethal means? And how can tragedies be avoided in the future?

GUESTS:



HOST: Charles Wohlforth

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 29, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 29, 2012. 8:00 – 9:00 pm (Alaska time)

