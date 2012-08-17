Deciding on Divorce
Monday on Line One, Dr. Woodard hosts Chicago area psychologist Dr. Carroll Cradock who specializes in divorce. They will discuss when divorce is the best option, other options besides divorce, and the effect of divorce on the parents and children. Join us with your questions and comments 2:00 - 3:00 pm.
- Alaska Court: Parenting Agreement(PDF)
- CDC: National Marriage and Divorce Rate Trends
- KidsHealth: Helping Your Child Through a Divorce
- AAMFT: Managing Conflict During Divorce
- Dr. Carroll Cradock: Resources and Tips for Divorce
- Dr. Carroll Cradock: Divorce Resource Center Chicago
- Dr. Carroll Cradock: Counseling for Adults, Adolescents and Children
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST: Suzanne Womack Strisik, Ph.D., licensed psychologist and psychotherapist, Anchorage
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, August 13, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST
(This week's program will not repeat at 7:00 pm)
