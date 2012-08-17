Deciding on Divorce

Monday on Line One, Dr. Woodard hosts Chicago area psychologist Dr. Carroll Cradock who specializes in divorce. They will discuss when divorce is the best option, other options besides divorce, and the effect of divorce on the parents and children. Join us with your questions and comments 2:00 - 3:00 pm.

PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Suzanne Womack Strisik, Ph.D., licensed psychologist and psychotherapist, Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, August 13, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

(This week's program will not repeat at 7:00 pm)

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically bye-mail, RSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Download