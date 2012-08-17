Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Deciding on Divorce

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published August 17, 2012 at 3:10 PM AKDT

Monday on Line One, Dr. Woodard hosts Chicago area psychologist  Dr. Carroll Cradock who specializes in divorce. They will discuss when divorce is the best option, other options besides divorce, and the effect of divorce on the parents and children. Join us with your questions and comments 2:00 - 3:00 pm.

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Suzanne Womack Strisik, Ph.D., licensed psychologist and psychotherapist, Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, August 13, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

(This week's program will not repeat at 7:00 pm)

