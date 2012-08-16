Women and Investing: Life Planning Seminar

Women and Investing for the Future: Life Planning Seminar

Presented by: Marie Murdock, CRPC, VP-Investments, Wealth Advisor UBS Financial Services, Inc. with guest Jo Michalski

When: Wednesday, September 12, 2012

Where: University of Alaska Anchorage, Consortium Library, 3rd floor – parking is complimentary

Time: 6:00 to 7:30 pm - light refreshments will be provided

Marie and Jo will discuss information on the following critical topics for women:





Finances

Budgeting

Investing

Philanthropy

Feel free to invite your partner as the information will be beneficial to all who want to achieve financial independence.

The Life Planning Seminar series is free to the community and all are welcome.

Reservations have reached max capacity. Please stay tuned for information about the next seminar.

Hosted by:

The U-Med collaborative includes Alaska Public Telecommunications, Inc. (KAKM, KSKA and APRN public media), Providence Alaska Foundation, University of Alaska Anchorage, and the Healthy Alaska Natives Foundation. We aspire to promote financial well-being and philanthropy to better our community and our state.

Our presenters:

Marie Murdock works in the Anchorage, Alaska office of UBS Financial Services, Inc. where she provides wealth management consulting services for her clients and their families. Marie has 14 years experience in the financial services industry, is a graduate of California State University Fresno, with a B.S. in business and holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation and the UBS Wealth Advisor designation. Marie served as Treasurer for the YWCA of Anchorage and was chosen as one of Alaska's Top 40 Professionals Under 40 from the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce. Outside of her professional responsibilities, Marie donates time instructing financial classes through the YWCA and Girl Scouts of Anchorage, specifically targeting pre-teen girls and women. She is a Certified Firearms instructor teaching safety and basic proficiency classes throughout the state. She and her husband reside in Anchorage.

Jo Michalski is a retired Anchorage entrepreneur. She has founded and run a series of successful retail businesses in the Anchorage area including Classic Toys, Classic Woman, Once Upon A Time, Portfolio, Flypaper and Country Classics. Jo was the 1997 recipient of the Anchorage ATHENA Award, one of 50 YWCA National Women Entrepreneur Award recipients in 1998, the 1998 recipient of the AFRP Small Business in Philanthropy Award and the 1999 Anchorage Chamber of Commerce Gold Pan Award recipient. She is a YWCAWoman of Achievement and in 2011 received the UAF Alumni Achievement Award for Business and Professional Excellence. Jo and her husband Peter received the AFRP Philanthropists of the Year Award in 2006. Jo has chaired numerous non-profit boards including The League of Women Voters Fairbanks, Anchorage YWCA and the Alaska Community Foundation. She was a charter member of the Alaska Junior Theater Board and served on the boards of Campfire, OutNorth, the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce and APTI Public Radio and Television. She served on the UAA 50th Anniversary Capital Campaign Steering Committee and as a Chair of the UAA College of Fellows. She currently serves on the Capital Campaign Committee for the Homer Pratt Museum, on the board of directors for the Bunnell Arts Center in Homer, on the APRN Speaker's Series Steering Committee and on the UAA College of Arts and Sciences Advisory Board. Jo currently chairs the University of Alaska Foundation's Board of Trustees.

