The Golden Game: The Minor Leagues provides a unique glimpse into the lives of minor league baseball players at various stages of their careers. We take you inside the clubhouse, dugout, team bus, and their homes to see what it’s like chasing the dream to the big leagues. Tune in and see who makes it to the game’s highest levels and who realizes it’s time to walk away.





TV: Friday, 8/10 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 8/11 at 5:00pm