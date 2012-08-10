Not your typical summer offering, Pier One Theatre in Homer presents a selection of plays that vary from a new twist on an old myth in Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice to Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's edgy Pulitzer Prize winning rock musical Next to Normal. Join Director Marc Oliver this week as he talks about theatre on The Spit.

Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUEST: Marc Oliver, director, Pier One Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, August 10, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

