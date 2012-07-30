Inner Compass: Arab Spring - Revolution or Reformation

The fifth season of the interview series exploring how people make their decisions about an ethical, religious, or social justice issue. Guests include authors, activists, religious leaders, and other engaging thinkers from around the world. Without asking beforehand about guests' religious background, the two alternating hosts openly explore the values and motivations of their guests' life work. Episodes cover areas such as Arab Spring, Christianity, working environments, social media, activism, organic farming, heaven, hip hop, and education strategies.

Three quarters of Muslims in the Middle East are young (18-35 years old), and today's communication technologies allow them to form a new kind of community that bridges ethnic, national, and sectarian borders. As these Muslims actively pursue democracy, the resulting changes--according to writer and religion scholar Reza Aslan, author ofNo god but God: The Origins, Evolution, and Future of Islam--will be as monumental as the Protestant Reformation was for Christianity. Karen Saupe hosts.