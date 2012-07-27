Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gold Rush Girls: The Musical

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published July 27, 2012 at 2:00 PM AKDT

Hear Lael Morgan’s story of women in the Alaska-Yukon gold rush set to music as Stage Talk hosts the creative team of Cyrano’s Theatre Company’s national premier of Gold Rush Girls: The Musical.

HOST: Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, July 27, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Download
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt