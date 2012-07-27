Gold Rush Girls: The Musical
Hear Lael Morgan’s story of women in the Alaska-Yukon gold rush set to music as Stage Talk hosts the creative team of Cyrano’s Theatre Company’s national premier of Gold Rush Girls: The Musical.
HOST: Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher
GUESTS:
- Karmo Sanders, playwright, Gold Rush Girls
- Jerry Sanders, composer, Gold Rush Girls
- Dan N. McElrath, music director, Gold Rush Girls at Cyrano's Theater Company
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, July 27, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
