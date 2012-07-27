Hear Lael Morgan’s story of women in the Alaska-Yukon gold rush set to music as Stage Talk hosts the creative team of Cyrano’s Theatre Company’s national premier of Gold Rush Girls: The Musical.



HOST: Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUESTS:



ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, July 27, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Download