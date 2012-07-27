Decriminalizing Victimless Crimes

Former Alaskan Doug Fine’s new book follows the life of a legal marijuana plant from a greenhouse in Mendocino County, California, to the home of an elderly couple who use it for its medical benefits. The next Talk of Alaska is your chance to talk about hemp with Doug Fine. The new book “Too High to Fail” is the subject on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:





Doug Fine, author, “Too High to Fail"

author, “Too High to Fail" Lawl Morgan, journalist, researcher and author of "Good Time Girls"

journalist, researcher and author of "Good Time Girls" Mistress Max, organizer, Erotic Service Providers Union

organizer, Erotic Service Providers Union Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 31, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

