The award-winning program Heartbeat Alaska travels the state of Alaska, deep into rural towns and small villages. Creator Jeanie Greene has dedicated her life to spotlighting the Native people and communities of Alaska, sharing their heritage, their joys and struggles.

This week Heartbeat AK visited with the Gwichin people as they held their organized gathering in Fort Yukon in 2010. Known as the farthest North American tribe, the Gwichin came from far and near to meet to protect the Porcupine Caribou herd. In addition to speeches from local and Canadian Athabascan, also featured are activities such as the jigging dancing to fiddle music, community dinners, and a boat trip up the Yukon River.

