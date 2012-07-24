On Story: First Anders

Austin Film Festival’s On Story is a half-hour series that gives a behind the scenes look at the creative process of the country’s most beloved movies and TV shows. The show is a mash-up of footage of screenwriter and filmmakers discussing their craft and films. Each episode is thematically paired with one or two short films, with an introduction from the film’s writer or director.

This week TV megahit Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal discusses the (not so) universal language of comedy in his documentary Exporting Raymond with Kiss Kiss Bang Bang writer/director Shane Black. Followed by the charming Danish short film First Anders by writer/director Kristian Ussing Anderson about a well-meaning, bookish father who attempts to teach his artistic and bullied young son a valuable lesson.

