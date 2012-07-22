Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Masterpiece Mystery! Inspector Lewis Series V

Published July 22, 2012 at 2:30 AM AKDT

Kevin Whately returns as Inspector Lewis for a fifth season of the popular detective series. In four new episodes, Lewis and his young partner DS Hathaway (Laurence Fox, Masterpiece Classic “A Room With a View”) continue solving cases in the seemingly perfect academic haven of Oxford.

Lewis and Hathaway are drawn into a darker side of Oxford while investigating the murder of a suburban babysitter. Will the babysitter's secret life help the detectives unravel a tangled web of lies and deceit to find their killer?


  • TV: Fearful Symmetry - Sunday, 7/22 at 8 pm

  • TV: The Indelible Stain - Sunday, 7/29 at 8 pm
