Masterpiece Mystery! Inspector Lewis Series V
Kevin Whately returns as Inspector Lewis for a fifth season of the popular detective series. In four new episodes, Lewis and his young partner DS Hathaway (Laurence Fox, Masterpiece Classic “A Room With a View”) continue solving cases in the seemingly perfect academic haven of Oxford.
Lewis and Hathaway are drawn into a darker side of Oxford while investigating the murder of a suburban babysitter. Will the babysitter's secret life help the detectives unravel a tangled web of lies and deceit to find their killer?
- TV: Fearful Symmetry - Sunday, 7/22 at 8 pm
- TV: The Indelible Stain - Sunday, 7/29 at 8 pm