The award-winning program Heartbeat Alaska travels the state of Alaska, deep into rural towns and small villages. Creator Jeanie Greene has dedicated her life to spotlighting the Native people and communities of Alaska, sharing their heritage, their joys and struggles.

This week Heartbeat AK visits Southeast Alaska to tell the story of how the U.S. Forest Service, from the 1920’s to the 1950’s, destroyed Native smokehouses, fish camps, and gardens that were located on U.S. land that was once traditional land of the local Natives. The destruction of these smokehouses smoldered for years until the U.S.F.S. acknowledged these acts of destruction and a ceremony took place to encourage communication and reparation. Nearly every village in Southeast was affected.

