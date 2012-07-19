Stories at the Cemetery
Want to dig up a little history of early Anchorage? Join Audrey Weltman Kelly, John Fraser and Linda Benson as they talk about "meeting" several of the city's most infamous characters during a walking tour through the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher
GUESTS:
- Audrey Welman Kelly, Actor / Organizer, Cemetery Players
- Linda Benson, Director/Playwright / Actor, Cemetery Players
- John Fraser, Actor, Cemetery Players
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, July 20, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
