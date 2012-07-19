Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Stories at the Cemetery

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published July 19, 2012 at 6:28 PM AKDT

Want to dig up a little history of early Anchorage? Join Audrey Weltman Kelly, John Fraser and Linda Benson as they talk about "meeting" several of the city's most infamous characters during a walking tour through the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery.

HOSTS:

GUESTS:


  • Audrey Welman Kelly, Actor / Organizer, Cemetery Players

  • Linda Benson, Director/Playwright / Actor, Cemetery Players

  • John Fraser, Actor, Cemetery Players

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, July 20, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

