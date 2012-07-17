On Story: Sold

OnStory 30sec Trailer from AFF on Vimeo.

Austin Film Festival’s On Story is a half-hour series that gives a behind the scenes look at the creative process of the country’s most beloved movies and TV shows. The show is a mash-up of footage of screenwriter and filmmakers discussing their craft and films. Each episode is thematically paired with one or two short films, with an introduction from the film’s writer or director.

This week the creators behind the explosions Con Air, Gone in Sixty Seconds, Hulk, Zombieland and Machete debate what makes a great action movie. Followed by the riveting short film Sold by writer/director John Irwin. A young investigative journalist goes undercover and is captured into a human trafficking ring.

