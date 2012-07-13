John Leguizamo’s Tales from a Ghetto Klown
Watch John Leguizamo's Tales from a Ghetto Klown on PBS. See more from PBS Arts.
The PBS Art Summer Festival will explore art and culture around the world. This week get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the industry’s most versatile actors: John Leguizamo. This profile of the actor/playwright looks at his unorthodox rise to success while capturing his struggles to mount his latest one-man show. From his Colombian and “NuyoRican” roots to his high-profile career in Hollywood, Leguizamo bares his soul.
- TV: Tales from a Ghetto Clown - Friday, 7/13 at 9:30 pm
- TV: The Kansas Symphony Orchestra - Friday, 7/21 at 9:30 pm
- TV: Havana, Havana! - Friday, 7/28 at 9:30 pm