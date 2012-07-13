Watch John Leguizamo's Tales from a Ghetto Klown on PBS. See more from PBS Arts.

The PBS Art Summer Festival will explore art and culture around the world. This week get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the industry’s most versatile actors: John Leguizamo. This profile of the actor/playwright looks at his unorthodox rise to success while capturing his struggles to mount his latest one-man show. From his Colombian and “NuyoRican” roots to his high-profile career in Hollywood, Leguizamo bares his soul.

