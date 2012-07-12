The award-winning program Heartbeat Alaska travels the state of Alaska, deep into rural towns and small villages. Creator Jeanie Greene has dedicated her life to spotlighting the Native people and communities of Alaska, sharing their heritage, their joys and struggles.

This week Heartbeat AK visits the Athabascan village of Tanacross, Alaska for a potlatch hosted by Native Leader and President of the Tanana Chiefs Conference, Jerry Isaac. This program offers a look into the life of interior Alaska natives and how they prepare for and present a potlatch as community and family members.

