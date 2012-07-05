Hamlet II (Better Than The Original)

To spoof or not to spoof... There's no question! Join the fun this week on Stage Talk as Director David Block and Actor Alex Lannin talk about Sam Bobrick's hilarious send up of the bard's most famous play. Anchorage Community Theaterand Midnight Sun Theatre Company will present HamletII (Better Than The Original) July 6 - 29 in Anchorage.

Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, July 6, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

