Capitol Fourth 2012

Celebrate America’s birthday with A CAPITOL FOURTH, the country’s favorite Independence Day tradition. Tom Bergeron takes the helm as the new host of the star-spangled affair, which features an inspiring Olympic tribute to Team USA with Olympic medalist Apolo Anton Ohno and John Williams conducting his “Olympic Fanfare,” and performances by Phillip Phillips, Matthew Broderick and Kelli O’Hara, Megan Hilty, Javier Colon, Josh Turner, Kool & the Gang, Russell Watson, Ameber Riley and the National Symphony Orchestra under conductor Jack Everly, topped off by the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation. A CAPITOL FOURTH airs live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol before a concert audience of hundreds of thousands, millions more at home, on National Public Radio and to our troops around the world on the American Forces Network.





TV: Wednesday, 7/04 at 7 pm