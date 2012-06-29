Disastrous King Salmon Runs

What happened to our King Salmon runs this year? Subsistence fishing has been cut back so deeply that leaders in the western part of the state want a disaster declaration. We’ll hear what Alaskans have to say about the King Salmon decline, and we’ll probe the limits of scientific knowledge about salmon in the ocean, on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:





Carl Safina, Blue Ocean Institute, author of “Song for the Blue Ocean,” and “The View from Lazy Point”

Blue Ocean Institute, author of “Song for the Blue Ocean,” and “The View from Lazy Point” Ed Farley, NOAA, Ted Stevens Marine Research Institute

NOAA, Ted Stevens Marine Research Institute Karen Gillis, AYK Sustainable Salmon Initiative

AYK Sustainable Salmon Initiative Callers Statewide

Tuesday, July 3, 2012

