APRN Speaker Series: Neal Conan

Recorded in April at UAA, listen to the APRN Speaker Series event with NPR's Neal Conan, host of Talk of the Nation. Neal joined APTI's Pat Yack for an on-stage conversation and responded to audience questions on bicycles, baseball, election experiences and more.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, July 5, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Thursday April 19, 2012 at UAA's Wendy Williamson auditorium

SPEAKER: Neal Conan, NPR host "Talk of the Nation"

EVENT: APRN Speaker Series

HOST: Alaska Public Telecommunications Inc. and The Alaska Press Club





About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Download