Finding the Arctic
With researchers headed to the world’s high latitudes for the International Polar Year, a team from Fairbanks decided to follow the Arctic Circle across North America by snowmachine. Along with scientific observations, they learned a lot about the land itself, and its history. The book “Finding the Arctic” is the subject on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Steve Heimel
GUESTS:
- Mathew Sturm, Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory
- Hig Higman, partner, Ground Truth Trekking
- Erin McKittrick, partner, Ground Truth Trekking, author of “A Long Trek Home: 4,000 Miles by Boot, Raft and Ski”
- Callers Statewide
