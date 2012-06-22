Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Finding the Arctic

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published June 22, 2012 at 3:55 PM AKDT

With researchers headed to the world’s high latitudes for the International Polar Year, a team from Fairbanks decided to follow the Arctic Circle across North America by snowmachine.  Along with scientific observations, they learned a lot about the land itself, and its history.  The book “Finding the Arctic” is the subject on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:


  • Mathew Sturm, Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory

  • Hig Higman, partner, Ground Truth Trekking

  • Erin McKittrick, partner, Ground Truth Trekking, author of “A Long Trek Home: 4,000 Miles by Boot, Raft and Ski”

  • Callers Statewide

