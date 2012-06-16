Relishing Alaska's Roadside Fare

Alaska’s old log roadhouses used to be placed a day apart along major trails so travelers could count on hot food and safe lodging.

Now, with better and longer highways, faster cars, and many more tourists, Alaska road food is still a significant travel experience, as much for locals as visitors.

We’ll pick the traveling tastebuds of some long-distance road warriors. We’ll also talk to roadside chefs about the comfort foods they prepare.

But we really want to hear your highway culinary adventures. What’s your definition of great road food, and where do you indulge? Share some favorites and learn about new places.

Join us Wednesday at 2. We plan to make you hungry!

George Bryson , Alaska traveler and writer

, Alaska traveler and writer Lisa Lee , former Alaskan, chef, contributor to Roadfood.com

, former Alaskan, chef, contributor to Roadfood.com John Fuhrman , Tok Thai Food proprieter, Glennallen

, Tok Thai Food proprieter, Glennallen Annie Hopper and Casey Welch, Lodge at Black Rapids, Mile 227.4 Richardson Highway

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

Wednesday, June 6, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm

