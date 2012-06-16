Relishing Alaska's Roadside Fare
Alaska’s old log roadhouses used to be placed a day apart along major trails so travelers could count on hot food and safe lodging.
Now, with better and longer highways, faster cars, and many more tourists, Alaska road food is still a significant travel experience, as much for locals as visitors.
We’ll pick the traveling tastebuds of some long-distance road warriors. We’ll also talk to roadside chefs about the comfort foods they prepare.
But we really want to hear your highway culinary adventures. What’s your definition of great road food, and where do you indulge? Share some favorites and learn about new places.
Join us Wednesday at 2. We plan to make you hungry!
LINKS:
- Roadside Alaska: Tok Thai Food
- Coldfoot Camp: Truckers' Menu (PDF)
- The Milepost: Highways
- Roadfood.com (Alaska forum)
- Rapids Roadhouse (1904)/New Lodge at Black Rapids
- Food Destination: Hope, Alaska
- Alaska Roadhouse Recipes book from the editors of The Milepost
EATERIES MENTIONED DURING SHOW:
- The Moose is Loose - Soldotna, AK
- Fat Olives - Homer, AK
- Alice's Champagne Palace - Homer, AK
- Homer Brewing Company, Homer, AK
- Fast Eddy's - Tok, AK
- Beaver Fever Cafe - Tok, AK
- Airport Pizza - Nome, AK
- Bayside Restaurant - Nome, AK
- Pepe's - Barrow, AK
- Raven Wolf Java Joint - Glenallen, AK
- Carribou Cafe - Glenallen, AK
- Taste of Europe - Delta Junction, AK
- Two Sisters Bakery - Homer, AK
- Seaview Cafe- Hope, AK
- Jersey Sub truck - Clam Gulch, AK
- Little Millers - Wasilla, AK
- Steve's Food Boy - Big Lake, AK
GUESTS:
- George Bryson, Alaska traveler and writer
- Lisa Lee, former Alaskan, chef, contributor to Roadfood.com
- John Fuhrman, Tok Thai Food proprieter, Glennallen
- Annie Hopper and Casey Welch, Lodge at Black Rapids, Mile 227.4 Richardson Highway
