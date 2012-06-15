Highlighting the quirks and foibles of Alaskans and their relationships with each other, their pets, their equipment and their natural surroundings, How To Make Love Like An Alaskan is back for a second summer in Talkeetna. Showing Sunday - Wednesday until August 29th, this improv sketch comedy promises something different every night. On this week's edition of Stage Talk, Sandra Loomis and Amanda Randals from Denali Drama join host Jean Paal to talk about How to Make Love and Agnes of God which wraps up this weekend in Talkeetna.



HOST: Jean Paal, theater critic

GUESTS:





Sandra Loomis, actress, Denali Drama

Amanda Randals, actress, Denali Drama

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, June 15, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

