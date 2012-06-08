The Alaska Territorial Guard: A History Lesson

The Alaska Territorial Guard Memorial in Bethel is due to be dedicated on July 3rd. Thousands of Alaska Natives defended the coast of the Territory during the Second World War and were then forgotten. To this day, some have not received their discharge papers. The war did much to shape the future of our state, and few remain who bear a living memory of it.

If you want to send rocks to help with the memorial effort, please send them to PO Box 3049 -- Bethel, AK 99559



Verdie Bowen, director, Alaska Office of Military and Veterans Affairs

Mercedes Angerman, coordinator, Alaska Territorial Guard Program, 907-428-6513

Dave Trantham, Jr., volunteer, ATG Memorial Park

Callers Statewide

