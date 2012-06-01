Right and Wrong and Caring for the Earth

There are psychological tests that show that people don’t really listen to reason when it comes to their moral convictions. Author Jonathan Haidt created some of those tests, and in his new book he explains why liberals and conservatives have fundamental moral differences. Alaskans are as deeply divided as any other Americans, and they are sure to want to argue with Jonathan Haidt, live, on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:





Jonathan Haidt, author, “The Righteous Mind; Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion"

author, “The Righteous Mind; Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion" Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 5, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE