People, Land and Resources in the National Petroleum Reserve - Alaska

Initially set aside in case of a national energy emergency, today the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) is the largest piece of undeveloped federal land owned in the U.S. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Stacie McIntosh, supervisor of the Bureau of Land Management Arctic Field Office provides a tour of the NPR-A and details how the BLM manages the "People, Land and Resources" in the vast 22.8 million acre area stretching from the Brooks Range to the Arctic Coast.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, May 31, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Thursday April 5, 2012 at UAA Bookstore

SPEAKER: Stacie McIntosh, supervisor, BLM Arctic Field Office

HOST: BLM Alaska: Campbell Creek Science Center

EVENT: Campbell Creek Science Center - NPR-A lecture series April 2012





