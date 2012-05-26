Candidate Recruitment and Training
On the next Hometown Alaska, host Charles Wohlforth talks with leaders from both major political parties about how they recruit candidates for the legislative races, and the training that goes into getting ordinary citizens ready to be politicians. Do you think you can do a better job than the legislators in Juneau?
- Alaska Public Offices Commission (APOC)
- APOC Training
- APOC Reports: Candidate disclosure forms
- Alaska Democratic Party
- Alaska Republican Party
GUESTS:
- Randy Ruedrich, chairman, Alaska Republican Party
- Representative Les Gara, D-Anchorage
- Paul Dauphinais, Alaska Public Offices Commission
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 30, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 30, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically— via e-mail, RSS or podcasts