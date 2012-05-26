Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Candidate Recruitment and Training

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 25, 2012 at 10:50 PM AKDT

On the next Hometown Alaska, host Charles Wohlforth talks with leaders from both major political parties about how they recruit candidates for the legislative races, and the training that goes into getting ordinary citizens ready to be politicians. Do you think you can do a better job than the legislators in Juneau?

GUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 30, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 30, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically— via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

