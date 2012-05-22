City Report Forecasts Housing Shortage Over Next 20 years

Checked rents lately? In the market for a home? What you find in Anchorage neighborhoods delivers some serious sticker shock.

A 2012 United Way report on Anchorage housing cites “a substantial gap between the average housing price and what many people earn.”

According to the report, while the cost of a single family home jumped 55 percent in the last decade, median family incomes lagged at 39 percent. Rents on two-bedroom apartments rose 58 percent.

Cashiers, retail salespersons and fast-food workers were Anchorage’s three largest occupation groups in 2010, averaging an annual salary of $25,000 a year. But the average price of a house in 2011 was $323,768; for a condo - $201,548; and rent on a two-bedroom apartment was $1,241.

The numbers just don’t work.

A new report released in March by the Municipality – relying on analysis from the McDowell Group and ECONorthwest – forecasts a serious shortage of affordable housing in Anchorage over the next 20 years.

Karen Iverson , senior planner, Municipality

, senior planner, Municipality Andre Spinelli , builder, Spinell Homes

, builder, Spinell Homes Tyler Robinson, development finance manager, Cook Inlet Housing Authority

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 23, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 23, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

