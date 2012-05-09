2012 Summer Party
Join alaskapublic.org for our Summer Party:
Saturday, June 2 from 3 to 10 pm
3877 University Dr Anchorage AK 99518
Featuring live, local music from:
In the Belfry (3:00 PM)
Açaí(4:30 PM)
High Lonesome Sound (6:00 PM)
H3 (8:00 PM)
The party is free and open to the public, and everyone's invited to enjoy the hot dogs and live music. Bring a lawn chair or even ride your bike. Parking is at Alaska Pacific University (follow the signs).
Other fun stuff:
Beer Garden (adults only)
Bouncy Castle (kids only)
You can RSVP or join the Facebook discussion here: http://www.facebook.com/events/215199018598413/
Celebrate YOUR public radio and television stations.
Band web pages: In the Belfry, High Lonesome Sound, H3, Açaí
Local performance videos: