2012 Summer Party

Join alaskapublic.org for our Summer Party:

Saturday, June 2 from 3 to 10 pm

3877 University Dr Anchorage AK 99518

Featuring live, local music from:



In the Belfry (3:00 PM)

Açaí(4:30 PM)



High Lonesome Sound (6:00 PM)



H3 (8:00 PM)



The party is free and open to the public, and everyone's invited to enjoy the hot dogs and live music. Bring a lawn chair or even ride your bike. Parking is at Alaska Pacific University (follow the signs).

Other fun stuff:

Beer Garden (adults only)

Bouncy Castle (kids only)

You can RSVP or join the Facebook discussion here: http://www.facebook.com/events/215199018598413/

Celebrate YOUR public radio and television stations.

Band web pages: In the Belfry, High Lonesome Sound, H3, Açaí

Local performance videos: