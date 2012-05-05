Depression and bipolar illness impact one in five Americans. They cost our economy billions of dollars a year in lost productivity. More is spent treating them than treating cancer, yet up to half of sufferers do not receive the care they need. Monday on Line One, President of the National Network of Depression Centers, Dr. John Greden joins us to discuss these illnesses and efforts to improve diagnosis and treatment.



HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: John Greden, MD is the Founding Chair/President of the National Network of Depression Centers, Founder and Executive Director of the University of Michigan Depression Center, and former chair of psychiatry at U of Michigan. He is also a Professor of Psychiatry, Research Professor of the Molecular & Behavioral Neuroscience Institute, Rachel Upjohn Professor of Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, and President of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, May 7, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, May 7, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

