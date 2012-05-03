Ten Chimneys at Cyrano's
It's the late '30s when famed actors Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne retreat to their estate in Wisconsin (called Ten Chimneys) to prepare for a production of Chekhov's The Sea Gull where they are surrounded by other famed actors, family members and hangers-on. This week on Stage Talk two actors from Cyrano's production of Ten Chimneys join hosts Steve and Jean.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic
GUESTS:
- Jerry Mcdonnell, actor playing Sydney Greenstreet, Ten Chimneys,Cyrano's Theatre Company
- Jamie Nelson, actor playing Carl Sederholm (Alfred Lunt's Brother) , Ten Chimneys,Cyrano's Theatre Company
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, May 4, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
