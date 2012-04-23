Alaska Spirit Of Reading Presents “Strong Man”

A young man contemplating his own failure sees the world of his dreams become entangled with the work ahead of him. The graphic novel “Strong Man” was made in Alaska, and kids who read it will gather in school libraries to talk with the author. It’s the annual “Alaska Spirit of Reading” book club edition of Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:





Ishmael Hope, author of “Strong Man

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 24, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE