Antonia Fowler from the Alaska MS Center, Jessica Henning from theNational MS Society and Mary Margaret Hillstrand who specializes in neurologic disease join host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss multiple sclerosis, the disease, its treatment, local resources and the answers to listeners questions.



HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

Mary Margaret Hillstrand, ANP, DNP, LLC - nurse practitioner neurology practice

Antonia Fowler , LPT, Director of the Alaska Multiple Sclerosis Center

, LPT, Director of the Alaska Multiple Sclerosis Center Jessica Henning, Program Co-coordinator for National Multiple Sclerosis Society Greater Northwest Chapter

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, April 9, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, April 9, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

