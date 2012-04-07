Multiple Sclerosis
Antonia Fowler from the Alaska MS Center, Jessica Henning from theNational MS Society and Mary Margaret Hillstrand who specializes in neurologic disease join host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss multiple sclerosis, the disease, its treatment, local resources and the answers to listeners questions.
- Alaska MS Center
- National MS Society
- VIDEO MedlinePlus: Multiple Sclerosis
- Interactive Tutorial MedlinePlus: Multiple Sclerosis
- Discovery Health "How Stuff Works": Multiple Sclerosis
- National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke: Multiple Sclerosis
- Healthline: Multiple Sclerosis
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Mary Margaret Hillstrand, ANP, DNP, LLC - nurse practitioner neurology practice
- Antonia Fowler, LPT, Director of the Alaska Multiple Sclerosis Center
- Jessica Henning, Program Co-coordinator for National Multiple Sclerosis Society Greater Northwest Chapter
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, April 9, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, April 9, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.
