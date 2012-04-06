LICENSE TO DRIVE

Car, boat or snowmachine, driving is a reponsibility, a privilege, a rite of passage, a danger and a freedom at any age! This time on KTD we're exploring all the facets of what it means to be young with a license to drive in Alaska with our guests, Don McDermott, a retired-educator-turned-driving-instructor, and Lt. Arthur "Tom" Dunn, the deputy commander of the Alaska Highway Patrol. We'll discuss safety issues, driver's ed, licensing, preventing drunk driving and why modern teens aren't getting their licenses as early as teens of yore (hint: studies stay it's because of texting and Facebook).

PLUS, beaters or brand new - adults remember their first cars; teens tell us if they'd rather use a car or a computer to connect with friends; we'll find out about a statewide anti-drunk driving effort aimed at teens; and - have you wondered why you're getting carded when you're obviously old enough? It's the controversial new "red stripe law" and we've got details.



