Health Care Costs in Alaska
Monday on Line One: Your Health Connection, Anchorage health care analyst Mark Foster joins host Dr. Woodard to discuss the high cost of health care in Alaska and the recently released UAA Institute of Social and Economic Research report on Alaska health care costs.
LINKS:
- UAA Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER): Alaska's Health-Care Bill $7.5 Billion and Climbing (PDF)
- About ISER (PDF)
- New England Journal of Medicine: Supreme Court Review of the Health Care Reform Law (15 March 2012)
- New England Journal of Medicine: Major Trends in the U.S. Health Economy since 1950 (15 March 2012)
- T.R. Reid website
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Mark Foster, Mark Foster and Associates, co-wrote the ISER Report
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, April 2, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, April 2, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.
