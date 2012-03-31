Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Health Care Costs in Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 30, 2012 at 9:59 PM AKDT

Monday on Line One: Your Health Connection, Anchorage health care analyst Mark Foster joins host Dr. Woodard to discuss the high cost of health care in Alaska and the recently released UAA Institute of Social and Economic Research report on Alaska health care costs.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:


  • Mark Foster, Mark Foster and Associates, co-wrote the ISER Report

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, April 2, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, April 2, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

