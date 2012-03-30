Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Rent

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 30, 2012 at 12:14 PM AKDT

This week on Stage Talk John Fraser, director of Jonathan Larson's critically acclaimed musical Rent and Mark Robokoff who plays the part of Tom Collins talk about the upcoming show produced by Theatre Artists United in collaboration with Alaska Theatre of Youth. Rent opens tonight at the PAC and runs through April 7.

HOSTS:


  • Jean Paal, theater critic

  • Steve Hunt, theater critic

GUEST:


  • John Fraser, Director, Rent

  • Mark Robokoff, Actor "Tom Collins," Rent

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 30, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

