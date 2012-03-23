Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Alaska Fisheries Report With Jennifer Canfield

Alaska Public Media | By Jennifer Canfield
Published March 23, 2012 at 3:40 PM AKDT

Coming up this week: The feds are taking a closer look at seafood fraud, the state will start monitoring personally-harvested bivalves for PSP, the Department of Labor declares fishing as the deadliest way to make a living in Alaska and the Senate is looking at a resolution to get more young folks into the industry. All that and Prince William Sound's Leviathan makes its last voyage.

We had help from Matt Lichtenstein inPetersburg, Stephanie Joyce in Unalaska, Mike Mason in Dillingham and Tony Gorman inValdez.

Download Audio
News
Jennifer Canfield
Jennifer Canfield is a reporter at KTOO in Juneau.
See stories by Jennifer Canfield