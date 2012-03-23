The Alaska Fisheries Report With Jennifer Canfield

Coming up this week: The feds are taking a closer look at seafood fraud, the state will start monitoring personally-harvested bivalves for PSP, the Department of Labor declares fishing as the deadliest way to make a living in Alaska and the Senate is looking at a resolution to get more young folks into the industry. All that and Prince William Sound's Leviathan makes its last voyage.

We had help from Matt Lichtenstein inPetersburg, Stephanie Joyce in Unalaska, Mike Mason in Dillingham and Tony Gorman inValdez.

