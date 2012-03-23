Jack Hickel, MD And Medical Aid In Southern Sudan
Join Dr. Thad and his guest, Jack Hickel, MD as they talk about the work of Hickel and others to help the ill, impoverished and suffering in South Sudan.
- Alaska Sudan Medical Project
- National Geographic Video: "The Village": A Look at Life in South Sudan
- Crosscurrents International Institute
- Video about Alaska aid to southern Sudan
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Jack Hickel, MD
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, March 26, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, March 26, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.
