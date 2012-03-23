Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Jack Hickel, MD And Medical Aid In Southern Sudan

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published March 23, 2012 at 3:54 PM AKDT

Join Dr. Thad and his guest, Jack Hickel, MD as they talk about the work of Hickel and others to help the ill, impoverished and suffering in South Sudan.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:


  • Jack Hickel, MD

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, March 26, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, March 26, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

